Breaking: Jury Reaches Verdict In Vanessa Bryant Case
A jury of 10 has reached a verdict for Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against Los Angeles County.
Bryant filed a lawsuit, alleging that first responders at the scene of the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others shared photos of their remains.
The jury has decided that Bryant has suffered severe emotional distress from the thought of the crash site photos going public. As a result, she won her lawsuit.
Bryant is being awarded $16 million.
Chris Chester, who lost his daughter and wife in the crash back in January 2020, was awarded $15 million.
Per a report from TMZ, Bryant was sobbing when the verdict was read.
The deputies that took photos of the helicopter crash apparently shared them at a bar. Additionally, the pictures were shared at a party with fire officials.
The verdicts in this case were against the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and L.A. County Fire Department.