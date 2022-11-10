Breaking: Justin Verlander Makes Decision On His Contract

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Reigning World Series champion Justin Verlander has officially made his contract decision for the 2023 season.

The superstar pitcher has opted out of his contract with the Houston Astros and is now a free agent, per MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

Verlander could've picked up a $25 million player option with the Astros, but he'll instead pursue a more lucrative deal this offseason. The 39-year-old veteran stated his case for a big-time contract this past season, posting a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts and finishing as a Cy Young finalist for the eighth time in his career.

While Verlander declined his player option with the Astros, there's still a good chance he re-signs with the team. Owner Jim Crane has already made it clear that the nine-time All Star is a top priority this offseason.

Despite just finishing up his 17th Major League season, Verlander has made it very clear that he doesn't plan on retiring.

"I obviously was gifted to throw a baseball," he said earlier this postseason. "So why would I stop that short?”