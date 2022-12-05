Breaking: Justin Verlander Makes His Free Agency Decision

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After an historic season with the Houston Astros that culminated in a Cy Young award and a World Series title, Justin Verlander has found a new team for the 2023 season.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Verlander is signing a two-year deal with a third-year vested with the New York Mets. Martino said it's similar to what the Mets gave Max Scherzer last year. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that it's $86 million in the first two years.

Verlander will be 40 years old when the 2023 season starts, but from the way he played last season, you'd think he was still in his prime. The 9-time All-Star had a career-best 1.75 ERA and led the American League with 18 wins.

More importantly, assuming he's able to play at a level even close to his current one, he'll be a suitable replacement for former Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who left the team to sign with the Texas Rangers a few days ago.

Justin Verlander has been nigh unhittable since joining the Houston Astros in 2017. But a Tommy John surgery Verlander received in 2021 threatened to end his career.

Instead, Verlander returned with the best form he's ever had in 2022.

With nearly 500 starts in his career, Verlander can't have too much time left in his career. But if he has just enough to be a suitable replacement for Jacob deGrom, any price will be worth it.

