Breaking: Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Tests Positive

Medina Spirit, the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, has reportedly tested positive for a banned race day substance.

According to legendary trainer Bob Baffert, the Kentucky Derby champion tested positive for a banned substance, though they will be fighting the positive test.

Action Network’s Darren Rovell had more.

“Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for corticosteroid Betamethasone. Only horse in race to fail test, I’m told. Tests after Derby take a week. Bettors who bet on Medina Spirit keep their money. Owner, trainer, jockey must return winnings if lose appeal,” he tweeted.

Baffert denies ever giving the substance to the horse.

“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” he said, per Horse Racing Nation.

Medina Spirit is still scheduled to race in The Preakness next weekend. The Kentucky Derby champion will reportedly be bussed from Louisville to Baltimore on Monday.

The Preakness is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 15.