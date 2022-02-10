The Spun

Breaking: Kings Trading Former No. 2 Pick Marvin Bagley

Kings big man Marvin Bagley steps up to take a free throw.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 26: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Sacramento Kings prepares to shoot a free throw against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on February 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings are done. They’ve officially given up on former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley.

The Kings are trading Bagley, the former Duke star. He’s headed to the Detroit Pistons. Sacramento, in return, is receiving Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles.

The four-team deal appears to be done. Bagley is out of Sacramento.

“The Sacramento Kings are trading Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons, sources tell me,” reports NBA insider Shams Charania. “… The Pistons are trading Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to Sacramento, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Four-team deal with Detroit, Sacramento, Milwaukee and LAC.”

This is probably a win-win for both the Kings and Marvin Bagley. Bagley desperately needs a fresh start. Expectations will be much lower in Detroit than Sacramento.

The Kings have been very active ahead of the deadline. They acquired Damontas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in a blockbuster trade with the Pacers earlier this week. In doing so, they dealt Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

The Kings will have a completely new look post-trade deadline.

