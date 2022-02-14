Breaking: Kyler Murray Breaks Silence On Cardinals Drama

Kyler Murray is well aware of what people have been saying about him and the ongoing drama with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 24-year-old NFL star finally broke his silence on Monday evening with a newly-released statement.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships,” Murray wrote. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.

“Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

There’s been plenty of speculation Kyler Murray is frustrated with the Arizona Cardinals. It all began when the young star quarterback removed anything associated with the Cardinals from his Instagram account.

Then, over the weekend, NFL insider Chris Mortensen heard from an anonymous source that Murray is “self-centered, immature and [a] finger pointer.”

He also added that Murray is frustrated because he’s been made a “scapegoat” for the Cardinals’ ugly playoff loss to the Rams.

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

It’s plausible Kyler Murray’s newly-published statement is a direct response to Mortensen’s report.

Regardless, it’s encouraging that Murray posted a picture of himself in a Cardinals uniform. That should shut down the rumors and speculation for at least a little while.