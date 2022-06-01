Breaking: Kyler Murray Is Reportedly At Cardinals OTAs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray has made an appearance at OTAs for the Arizona Cardinals.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray is back in the training facility and is expected to be on the practice field for the first time.

This is a pretty big deal, especially with how the relationship between Murray and the organization has been bumpy at times this offseason.

There was a weird vibe between the team and Murray after the season ended. The latter removed everything Cardinals-related from his Instagram and his agent came out and said he wants an extension with the team.

The Cardinals then put out a statement saying that there's no problem and that they look forward to Murray leading them this season and beyond.

He's yet to sign an extension with the team and there are no indications that talks are underway between the two sides.

Murray finished this season with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 3,787 passing yards.

The Cardinals will need even more from Murray if they are to contend for a championship this year and beyond.