Breaking: Lakers Announce Injury Diagnosis For LeBron

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 2-9 on the season, but that was just the beginning of the bad news.

LeBron James appeared to suffer an injury during the team's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 30 points in 32 minutes before leaving the game early in the 114-101 defeat.

Speaking to the media after the game, LeBron dismissed the injury as not being that bad. While the injury might not be that bad, fans were still wondering what exactly was going on.

On Thursday afternoon, the Lakers revealed what the injury is.

The King is dealing with a left adductor strain, according to a comment from Lakers reporter Brad Turner.

LeBron likely won't play on Friday night, but it doesn't seem like he'll be out for too long.

That's good news for the Lakers, who are struggling to find wins so far this season.