Breaking: Las Vegas Raiders Are Benching Derek Carr

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After missing only two starts in his nine-year NFL career, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is being asked to take a seat for the penultimate week of the season.

On Wednesday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Carr has been benched for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Veteran Jarrett Stidham is slated to start for the Raiders instead.

The Raiders are 6-9 and out of playoff contention. Carr currently leads the NFL with 14 interceptions - tying his career high.

But more importantly, they owe Carr a small fortune if they intend to keep him as their quarterback next year.

This move is widely being seen as a precursor to the Raiders trading or even cutting Carr at season's end. The Raiders can save over $29 million in cap space if they trade him within three days of Super Bowl LVII.

Derek Carr has been the Raiders' starter since Week 1 of his 2014 rookie season. After going 3-13 in his first season, he put together three straight Pro Bowl seasons and led the Raiders to a 12-3 record as a starter in 2016.

Unfortunately, an injury kept Carr from playing in what would be one of only two playoff appearances he ever led the team to.

Last year he threw for over 4,800 yards and 23 touchdowns, going 10-7 and leading the Raiders to the playoffs for the second time.

Carr will likely have plenty of suitors in 2023. But his time with the Silver and Black appears to be coming to an end.