Breaking: Legendary High School Basketball Coach Is Retiring

Legendary Oak Hill Academy basketball coach Steve Smith is calling it a career at season’s end. On Tuesday, national high school basketball insider Samad Hines broke the news.

One of the most decorated high school basketball coaches ever, Smith owns a career record of 1,225-98. Over his 37 years at Oak Hill, Smith coached 29 NBA draft picks. Including Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Brandon Jennings, Jerry Stackhouse and Rod Strickland. He also coached Kevin Durant, (though he didn’t graduate from the school).

Smith holds nine national titles with the iconic Virginia program. Taking Oak Hill to the top of high school basketball in 1993, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2012 and 2016. His teams also finished second in the country on seven other occasions.

Oak Hill is considered by many to be the Team of the Decade for the 90’s. Compiling a 314-20 record with three national championships over that span. Smith’s 1993 team is widely considered to be his greatest, finishing 36-0, led by Stackhouse. His 1999 team also finished with an unblemished record, going 31-0.

This season, the 66-year-old’s Oak Hill squad ranks in the top 10, riding a 12-game win streak. They currently sit at 23-7.

Truly one of the most remarkable runs at any level of basketball.