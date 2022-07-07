Breaking: Legendary Movie Star James Caan Dead At 82

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 22: Actor James Caan attends Humane Society of The United States' annual To The Rescue! Los Angeles benefit at Paramount Studios on April 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

On Thursday, the world received heartbreaking news. Famous actor James Caan has passed away this week. He was 82 years old.

Caan's passing was officially announced on his Twitter account.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the tweet read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

Over the course of Caan's career, he was nominated for several awards, including four Golden Globes, an Emmy and an Oscar.

Caan starred in so many notable movies over the course of his career, such as Misery, Elf, El Dorado, Thief, Rollerball and The Gambler.

Of course, Caan is also known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather.

A cause of death is unknown at this time.

Our thoughts are with Caan's family and friends at this time.