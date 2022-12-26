Breaking: Legendary NFL Players Are Suing Their Franchise

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Amid several other controversies, the Washington Commanders franchise is now being sued by a number of team legends, according to JP Finlay of NBCS Washington.

Per Finlay, members of the original "Hogs" are pursuing legal action against owner Dan Snyder for "trying to profit off the original Hogs legacy" by using the brand for commercial purposes with zero compensation for the men "who's blood and sweat equity built the Hogs [name] 40 years ago."

In the lawsuit, the Hogs argue that the Washington Commanders have no legal claim to the their namesake given that the brand was created under a completely different team name nearly half a century ago.

The players say they have tried to "amicably resolve the dispute" with the franchise for "many months," but now argue that they want nothing to do with the Commanders name under its current ownership and want their legacy to be protected.

"The Hogs" was a nickname coined by former offensive line coach Joe Bugel back in the early 80s, with the original members being: center Jeff Bostic, guards Russ Grimm, Mark May and Fred Dean, tackles Joe Jacoby and George Starke, and tight ends Don Warren and Rick Walker.

Running back John Riggins was an honorary member.