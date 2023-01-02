Breaking: Legendary NFL Referee Died On Sunday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NFL lost one of the most distinguished referees in history today with the passing of Art McNally. He was 97 years old.

McNally was one of the top officiating members of the NFL for the better part of 50 years. He spent 20 years as supervisor of officials, and another 20 in the NFL front office in a variety of officiating roles.

Among his accomplishments during his career was overseeing the first introduction of instant replay to the game of football in the 1986 season. He also innovated the process of recruiting new officials by using game footage in evaluating prospects.

For his efforts in changing the way games are officiated, McNally received a litany of regional and national honors for officiating. But his biggest achievement came just last year when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Born in Philadelphia, Art McNally served in the Marines during World War II and became a school teacher and coach at Philadelphia's Central High School.

McNally was appointed the NFL's supervisor of officials in 1968, a position he would hold until 1987. He spent the next three seasons as the NFL's director of officiating before retiring.

McNally spent 1991 to 1995 as the head of officiating for the World League of American Football before returning to the NFL in 1996. He served as assistant supervisor of officiating until 2007 and became the league's officiating observer and trainer until his retirement in 2015.

In 2002, then-NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue created the Art McNally Award, which is given to the game official "who exhibits exemplary professionalism, leadership, and commitment to sportsmanship, on and off the field."

Our hearts go out to McNally's family and loved ones.