Breaking: Legendary WWE Star Rushed To Hospital

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, better known as "Blackjack Mulligan," is reportedly in the ICU after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

Per a GoFundMe campaign launched by his niece, the 62-year-old wrestling legend went into cardiac arrest while making his way through an Atlanta airport:

With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening. While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain.

Windham grew to be a household name during his days in the National Wrestling Alliance and WCW.

In the late-80s, he joined Ric Flair and the Four Horsemen after famously turning heel on Lex Luger.

He'd later be inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame in 2012 alongside Flair and partners Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.