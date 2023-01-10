Breaking: Lincoln Riley Announces Decision On Alex Grinch

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on prior to the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

The USC Trojans featured one of the most potent offenses in college football during the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, the defense was as bad as the offense was good. USC struggled to stop just about everyone, which led to a few tough losses at the end of the season - including in the Pac-12 title game.

Despite losing the Pac-12 title and the team's bowl game, Riley wasn't ready to make a change. He confirmed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will return next season.

"Alex Grinch will be retained as USC’s defensive coordinator, Lincoln Riley confirmed today," Trojans reporter Ryan Kartje said.

USC gave up at least 45 points in three of the team's final four games - while giving up 27 in the other.

It was a disastrous showing for the Trojans, but Riley clearly believes Grinch can make a few changes for next season.