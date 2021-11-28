Breaking: Lincoln Riley Is Leaving Oklahoma For USC

It looks like Lincoln Riley will be on the move after all.

A day after he said he wasn’t taking the LSU job, Riley is reportedly leaving Oklahoma to be the head coach at USC.

It was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and then confirmed by Matt Zenitz of On3.

Expect an announcement on this in the 24 hours, per sources. The final details are being worked out. https://t.co/OqtP63a9Ml — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley just informed his staff at Oklahoma that he’s taking the head coaching job at USC, a source tells @On3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 28, 2021

Riley has been the head coach at Oklahoma for the last five seasons and amassed a 55-10 overall record. He also took the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in three of those five seasons.

This is a huge get for the PAC-12, especially USC. The Trojans have been a shell of their former selves ever since Pete Carroll left and the closest they’ve come to seriously contending was a Rose Bowl win in 2016.

USC fired Clay Helton back in September after the program appeared to be stuck in the mud. The Trojans were 19-14 since 2018 at the time Helton was fired and then finished this season 4-7 overall.

Perhaps Riley was thinking years ahead with this move. It’s possible that he didn’t want to go up against the top dogs of the SEC in a few years with Oklahoma migrating to the conference in 2025.

Whatever the case, Riley is taking on a new challenge with the Trojans.