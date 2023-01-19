Breaking: Longtime College Basketball Coach Retiring After Season

ATLANTA - MARCH 30: A basketball sits on the floor during practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Georgia Dome on March 30, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A longtime college basketball coach will reportedly be calling it quits after the 2022-23 season is over.

According to a report from Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey is stepping down after the season. He's reportedly telling his team the news this afternoon.

"Source tells South Bend Tribune that #NotreDame coach Mike Brey will retire at end of season. Brey plans to tell team after practice today. The winningest coach in program history will have spent last 23 seasons at Notre Dame," Noie said.

Brey, 63, reached the Sweet 16 in his third year with the team. After a decade of just reaching the NCAA Tournament without success, the Fighting Irish had back-to-back Elite Eight appearances under Brey in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Unfortunately, the team has struggled over the past five years, with just one NCAA Tournament appearance.

At 9-10 on the season, Brey and the Fighting Irish would need a miracle comeback to go dancing.