Breaking: Longtime NBA Veteran Iman Shumpert Arrested
Iman Shumpert is in some legal trouble right now.
The 12-year veteran was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday for having over six ounces of weed in his backpack, per TMZ.
Police responded to the call just before 3 p.m. after TSA screeners found the weed in his bag, per TMZ's story.
Shumpert was set to board a plane for Los Angeles before he was arrested and transported to the airport jail.
If he's convicted, he could face up to two years in prison and get fined $10,000.
Shumpert has played for five teams throughout his NBA career. During that time, he's averaged seven points and three rebounds per game while shooting 39% from the floor.
