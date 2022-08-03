Breaking: Longtime NBA Veteran Iman Shumpert Arrested

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Iman Shumpert #10 of the Brooklyn Nets drives past Semi Ojeleye #37 of the Boston Celtics during the second half of their game at Barclays Center on November 29, 2019 in New York City.(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Iman Shumpert is in some legal trouble right now.

The 12-year veteran was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday for having over six ounces of weed in his backpack, per TMZ.

Police responded to the call just before 3 p.m. after TSA screeners found the weed in his bag, per TMZ's story.

Shumpert was set to board a plane for Los Angeles before he was arrested and transported to the airport jail.

If he's convicted, he could face up to two years in prison and get fined $10,000.

Shumpert has played for five teams throughout his NBA career. During that time, he's averaged seven points and three rebounds per game while shooting 39% from the floor.

Stay tuned for more updates on this story.