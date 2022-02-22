Breaking: Longtime Sponsor Cuts Ties With Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has faced major criticism for his recent comments surrounding the Saudi-backed ‘Golf Super League.’ So much so, one longtime sponsor is cutting ties with Mickelson because of it.

“Statement from Phil Mickelson’s longtime sponsor KPMG: ‘KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best,'” tweeted Kendall Baker of AXIOS.

Statement from Phil Mickelson’s longtime sponsor KPMG: “KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best.” — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) February 22, 2022

This entire controversy arose from Mickelson’s comments about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans,” Mickelson said. “There is the problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.

“Golf desperately needs chance, and real change is always preceded by disruption. I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new. I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change, taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes.”

Mickelson is taking some time away from the sport to prioritize being with his family.