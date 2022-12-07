Breaking: Luke Fickell Makes Big Offensive Coordinator Hire

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell gives a virtual press conference on the team's arrival to Dallas ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal Game on December 26, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Wisconsin Badgers will certainly have a very different offensive approach next season.

After decades of rough and tumble offense led by running backs and a stout offensive line is coming to an end. According to a new report, new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell hired North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo to the same role.

"Phil Longo is leaving UNC to go to Wisconsin to become the Badgers OC. He had a prolific offense in Chapel Hill and helped develop Drake Maye into a star this year. He's had a strong relationship with Luke Fickell for awhile and he interviewed for the Cincy OC before," college football insider Bruce Feldman said.

North Carolina boasted a top-15 offense in terms of yards per game last season with Longo as the offensive coordinator. The Tar Heels averaged more than 100 more yards of offense per game than the Badgers last year.

Wisconsin fans can look forward to a different offense next season.