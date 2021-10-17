Breaking: Major League Baseball Makes ‘Monumental’ Decision

It’s about time, Major League Baseball.

According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the sports league has made a monumental decision in regards to its minor leaguers.

Passan is reporting that Major League Baseball will provide housing for all of its minor league players. This had not been the case, though some teams had provided housing for teams and players in select cases.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball teams will provide housing for minor league baseball players starting in 2022, sources tell ESPN. Details on the monumental change @espn: https://t.co/Wzw2pWU55i — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 17, 2021

From the report:

While MLB has yet to outline its plan formally, six team officials told ESPN they are starting to prepare to help house players across each of their four minor league affiliates. In mid-September, according to sources, owners from the league’s 30 teams agreed unanimously to a plan that would provide housing for minor league players. Whether they will offer stipends that fully cover housing or provide the lodging itself has yet to be decided, sources said. An MLB spokesperson said the league is finalizing the details of the plan. Minor league players have grown increasingly outspoken about their working conditions, criticizing teams for salaries that leave some below the poverty line and the financial issues that stem from having to provide their own housing for home games. The emergence of groups Advocates for Minor Leaguers and More Than Baseball, their use of social media to highlight the living conditions of minor league players and the willingness of players to talk on the record about their experiences illuminated issues about which players have spoken privately for years.

Well done, Major League Baseball.

But yes, it’s about time it happened.