Breaking: Major Offensive Coordinator Fired After One Season

After just one season on Mark Stoops' staff, Rich Scangarello is reportedly out as Kentucky's offensive coordinator.

Per Sean Moody of LEX 18 News, Scangarello will not return as OC for the Wildcats next season.

Stoops chose to dismiss the 50-year-old assistant after Kentucky didn't make good on any of the lofty expectations they carried going into the year. The Wildcats finished the regular season 7-5 after starting 4-0 and climbing as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll.

However, UK sputtered following its three-point loss to Ole Miss in Week 5, losing four of its next seven games.

Quarterback Will Levis was expected to be a Heisman hopeful and possible top pick in the NFL draft, but Kentucky's offense ranked 107th in the nation in terms of total O. And while the Wildcats issues ran deeper than just the offense, it's clear that side of the ball was a huge culprit in the program's downfall.