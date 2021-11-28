Breaking: Marcus Semien Makes His Free Agency Decision

It’s been a crazy sports day on Sunday and MLB free agency has been at the forefront of it.

One of the top infield free agents is officially off the board as Marcus Semien has signed with the Texas Rangers.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network confirmed the signing and it’s expected to be a seven-year deal.

Semien has deal with Rangers. Believed to be 7 years. @ByRobertMurray on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2021

Mark Feinsand then had the total numbers as Semien will earn $175M throughout that contract.

Semien’s deal with Texas is worth $175 million over seven years, per source. @JonHeyman was first with the $. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 28, 2021

Semien is coming off the best season of his career this past year. He played for the Toronto Blue Jays and finished with 45 home runs, 102 RBI’s, and 173 total hits.

The RBI’s and homers were both career highs for Semien. Before this season, the most homers that he had hit in a single season was 33 (2019 with the Oakland A’s). The most RBI’s that he had prior to this year also came during that season (92).

Semien also led all American League second baseman in terms of RBIs, OPS, and slugging.

He was one of the top shortstops on the market this offseason and the Blue Jays had almost no chance of keeping him due to Scott Boras being his agent.

Boras has always been known for getting his players to get all the money on the open market and that wasn’t about to change with Semien.

With Semien now out of the picture, all of the attention now turns to Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Trevor Story, and Corey Seager.