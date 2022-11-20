Breaking: Mark Stoops Makes Decision On Future At Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 17: Mark Stoops the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats watches the action against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Commonwealth Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mark Stoops is going to be staying at Kentucky for the foreseeable future.

Stoops has signed an extension that adds $2 million in salary and goes through 2031. He will now make $8.6 million a year, per Matt Jones of On3.

This deal will extend Stoops' contract by three seasons and it was signed just a little over a week ago.

“We have been working on this for over a month and are glad to have it finalized,” Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhardt said. “Continuity has become more and more important in today’s landscape, and make no mistake about it, the job that Coach Stoops has done is well known and highly regarded throughout the college football world."

Stoops has been at Kentucky since 2012 and has done great things for the program. He's led the Wildcats to two double-digit win seasons and is 65-58 all-time as head coach.

Kentucky has also won its last four bowl games under Stoops.