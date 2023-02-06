Breaking: Matt Ryan Announces Likely Decision On NFL Career

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Matt Ryan probably isn't ready to hang it up just yet.

He just endured the worst season of his career in 2022 but said on Monday that he still loves the game and that he still thinks he has some good football left in him.

"I still love playing," Ryan said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "I’m obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there’s a lot of good football left. So, we’ll see.”

He's still under contract by the Colts but that may change by mid-March, which is when free agency starts. The team may want to go in another direction at quarterback since Ryan is getting up there in age.

If he is cut, he'll get $12 million from them and then some more cash if another team decides to sign him.

Ryan finished the 2022 season completing 67% of his passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

It remains to be seen if he will be a starter in this league next season.