Breaking: Mets Announce Decision On Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets continue to be hit by tough injury luck.

New York is already without star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who’s suffering from an oblique injury. It’s unclear when the star infielder will be back in the lineup.

Now, the Mets have been dealt an even bigger blow. New York announced Sunday morning that Cy Young pitcher Jacob deGrom is heading to the Injury List.

DeGrom, 33, has been the best pitcher in baseball this year. However, he’s dealt with multiple arm issues and the latest one is sending him to the IL. DeGrom has experienced tightness in his right forearm.

“The Mets are putting Jacob deGrom on the IL. His right forearm is still tight. He won’t throw until that goes away,” Mets reporter Tim Healey tweeted.

Breaking: The Mets are putting Jacob deGrom on the IL. His right forearm is still tight. He won’t throw until that goes away. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 18, 2021

The Mets are 47-42 on the season, having lost three straight games to the Pirates. Saturday night’s loss was especially crushing, as it came on a walkoff grand slam.

New York will return to action on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets and Pirates are scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. E.T.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding deGrom and his injury status.