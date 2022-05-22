Breaking: Michael Vick Announces Decision On Football Return

Falcons Michael Vick #7 throws during first half action between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans on August 26, 2006 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Michael Vick retired from the game of football and he's going to keep it that way.

According to a report from Reuters, the 41-year-old was going to play in the new Fan Controlled Football league (a la Terrell Owens), but Vick shut that down with a series of tweets Sunday.

"I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again. Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement," the former Falcons QB tweeted.

Continuing, "I appreciate the opportunity to play but I’d rather put my executive hat on with the little ownership that I have!"

The Fan Controlled league is an eight-team league based in Vick's old stomping grounds of Atlanta.

That said, the NFL legend decided against it. Choosing not to follow in the footsteps of players like TO and Johnny Manziel.

Michael Vick last played in 2015 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers before officially retiring from the National Football League in 2017.