Breaking: Michigan Football Star Sentenced For Weapon Violation

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was sentenced for his weapon violation on Thursday.

Smith received 12 months probation and 40 hours of community service, per WWJ Newsradio.

Smith, 21, was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which means the incident will be wiped from his record when/if he completes his probation sentence and community service hours.

Police arrested Smith when they found a concealed weapon in his car during a traffic stop in October. The charges were initial felony-level, but he pleaded down to misdemeanor charges in December.

While this legal situation was ongoing, Smith continued to play in each game to close out the Wolverines' 2022 season. He faced no public repercussions from the university or football program.

Earlier this week, Smith announced the decision to forgo his final season of collegiate eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.