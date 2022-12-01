Breaking: Michigan Makes Decision On Star Blake Corum

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs during the first quarter of the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines dispatched the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second year in a row.

It was a stunning performance from Michigan, which dominated the second half en route to a 45-23 win. The Wolverines got the win without star running back Blake Corum.

After suffering a knee injury the week prior, Corum attempted to play. He lasted just the first Michigan series before he limped off the field and did not return.

On Thursday afternoon, the Wolverines received some bad news about their star tailback. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Corum will undergo season-ending surgery.

"Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season," Rapoport said. "The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible."

It's a big blow to the Michigan offense, which is preparing for the Big Ten title game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Without Corum, backup running back Donovan Edwards will have to carry the load in the College Football Playoff.