Breaking: Michigan Shares Pregame Update On Isaiah Livers

Michigan‘s men’s basketball program is underway in the Sweet 16. Unfortunately, Wolverines fans received some tough news before tipoff.

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson said that head coach Juwan Howard confirmed that forward Isaiah Livers will miss the rest of the NCAA Tournament.

Livers suffered a foot injury during the Big Ten Tournament and has been out since.

Michigan's Isaiah Livers (foot) is out for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, per @tracywolfson. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2021

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had said that Livers was “out indefinitely” at the start of the NCAA Tournament.

The news of Livers missing the rest of the NCAA Tournament is not surprising, as Howard had said it would likely take a “miracle” for him to return to the floor.

This has been a major loss for the Wolverines, as Livers was averaging 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game at the time of his injury.

Michigan, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, is taking on No. 4 seed Florida State in the Sweet 16 on Sunday afternoon. The winner of this game will move on to the Elite Eight, where either Alabama or UCLA will be waiting.

Today’s Sweet 16 game is airing on CBS.