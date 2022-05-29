Breaking: Mike Breen Won't Call Game 7 Tonight
Game 7 will be without a familiar voice on Sunday night.
The Miami Heat are set to host the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Unfortunately, ESPN announcer Mike Breen will be unable to call the game. He's reportedly tested positive.
"Mike Breen will not call tonight's Game 7 due to testing positive for COVID, an ESPN spokesman told The Post. Breen feels fine and the hope is for him to be available for Game 1 of the Finals. Mark Jones will replace Breen on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics tonight," Andrew Marchand tweeted.
Game 7 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. E.T.
It'll air on ESPN.