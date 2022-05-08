Breaking: Mike Brown Lands NBA Head Coaching Job

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 1: Assistant Coach Mike Brown of the Golden State Warriors talks with media after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game One of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 1, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images) Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are once again turning to a Golden State Warriors assistant to try to end the franchise's near two-decade long playoff drought.

Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have signed Golden State's Mike Brown to a four-year contract to be the team's next head coach.

Brown has served on the Warriors' bench for the past seven years. But prior to that, he held head coaching positions with the Cavaliers and Lakers.

A respected defensive mind, Brown owns a 347-216 career record which included an NBA Finals appearance in 2007. He also won the NBA's Coach of the Year Award in 2009.

Mike Brown last coached the Cavs in the 2013-2014 season, returning to Cleveland and leading them to a 33-49 record. But, he was fired after one year.

He also stepped in for Steve Kerr back in the 2017 playoffs as the Dubs went 12-0.

Now Brown's back in the head coaching chair for a Sacramento squad searching for answers.

The Kings have a couple of nice pieces to build around in point guard De'Aaron Fox and big man Domantas Sabonis.

However, their talent hasn't proven to be enough to end a long 16 years without a playoff appearance.