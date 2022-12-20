Breaking: Mike Tomlin Announces This Week's Starting Quarterback

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will go back to their rookie quarterback on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke during his Tuesday press conference and said that Kenny Pickett is in line to start. He's out of the concussion protocol.

Pickett suffered the second concussion of his young career back on Dec. 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. He ended up leaving the game in the first half and did not return.

The Steelers come into this game with a 6-8 record and an outside shot at a playoff spot. They were able to keep their faint playoff hopes alive with a 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Mitch Trubisky filled in for Pickett and managed the game well, completing 17-of-22 passes for 179 yards.

So far this season, Pickett has shown signs of improvement on a week-to-week basis. His interceptions have gone down in the last few games he's started and he's also seeing the field a lot better.

Both will need to continue if the Steelers are to get to 7-8 overall on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.