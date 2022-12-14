Breaking: Mississippi State Decides On Mike Leach's Replacement

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 25: A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet sits on an equipment locker during the college football game between the Ole' Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 25, 2021, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As hard as it may be for Mississippi State to even think about football following the tragic passing of head coach Mike Leach, the team still has to prepare for the ReliaQuest Bowl and next season. To that end, they've found their new head coach.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the Bulldogs are promoting interim head coach Zach Arnett to their full head coach for the 2023 season. Arnett has served as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the past three seasons.

This will be Arnett's first head coaching job. At 36 years old, he immediately becomes the youngest head coach in the SEC.

Prior to working at Mississippi State, Arnett spent nearly a decade as a top assistant at San Diego State. In 2019, the Aztecs boasted the No. 2 defense in the FBS and he received a big offer from Syracuse to be their new defensive coordinator.

However, Leach and the Bulldogs matched the offer and convinced Arnett to join them instead.

Mississippi State fans don't have lot to say on the matter given the circumstances. But many are confident that Arnett has the right temperament given that he worked under the widely-respected Rocky Long for years.

"Rocky Long disciple. Good move by MSU. Hope it works out for them," one user replied.

"An absolute horrible situation but they definitely made a strong hire to continue what Leach has started to build," wrote another.

"Not sure how you could go with anyone else after everything that happened," a third user wrote.

Arnett's first game in charge will come against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2, 2023.