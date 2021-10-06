Breaking: MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Afternoon

On Wednesday, the San Diego Padres announced the firing of manager Jayce Tingler.

According to a release from the team, Tingler has been offered an opportunity to take another role within the organization, a similar offer to what the New York Mets extended to manager Luis Rojas after he was fired earlier this week.

“It’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to manage the San Diego Padres and lead this group of men,” Tingler said in a statement, per The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’m truly thankful for the opportunity and grateful for the tireless efforts of our players, coaches and support staff over the last two years. While I’m profoundly disappointed that our season ended far too soon, I know this team has a very bright future ahead.”

Tingler was named as the club’s 21st manager back in October of 2019. In 2020, he led the Padres to an NLDS appearance and finished second in NL Manager of the Year voting.

This year, a late-season collapsed marred what was otherwise a solid start to his tenure as the Padres’ manager. Ending the year on a 5-18 run, San Diego finished the season four games under .500 at 79-83 and failed to make the postseason.

Tingler, 40, finished his first stint as a big-league manager with a 116-106 overall record.