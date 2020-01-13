Breaking: MLB Decides On Massive Punishment For Houston Astros

Major League Baseball has reportedly decided on a punishment for the Houston Astros for their alleged cheating during games using an illegal video system inside Minute Maid Park.

According to multiple reports, the following punishments have been handed down to Houston’s franchise:

One-year suspension for manager A.J. Hinch

One-year suspension for general manager Jeff Luhnow

Loss of first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 MLB Drafts

$5 million fine

That is significant.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic had the full details.

BREAKING: Per sources, MLB’s penalties for #Astros include: *One-year suspensions for GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. *Losses of 1st and 2nd round draft picks in both 2020 and ‘21. *A fine of $5M. Full story and more context with @EvanDrellich: https://t.co/djvKEYFiC7 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 13, 2020

No Astros players have reportedly been punished. It doesn’t appear that former Astros player Carlos Beltran, now the manager of the Mets, has been punished, either.

No penalty for Beltran. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2020

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, meanwhile, is expected to receive “harsh” punishment. He was a coach on the Astros in 2017.

No players were disciplined by Major League Baseball in the Astros' investigation. While Mets manager Carlos Beltran was part of it, he was a player at the time and thus was not suspended. Discipline for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is coming. It is going to be harsh, per sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

The Astros won the World Series in 2017, beating the Dodgers. Houston lost to the Washington Nationals in the World Series in seven games this past season.