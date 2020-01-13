The Spun

Breaking: MLB Decides On Massive Punishment For Houston Astros

AJ Hinch sits in the Astros dugout.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: First base coach Don Kelly #15 and manager AJ Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros look on against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball has reportedly decided on a punishment for the Houston Astros for their alleged cheating during games using an illegal video system inside Minute Maid Park.

According to multiple reports, the following punishments have been handed down to Houston’s franchise:

  • One-year suspension for manager A.J. Hinch
  • One-year suspension for general manager Jeff Luhnow
  • Loss of first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 MLB Drafts
  • $5 million fine

That is significant.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic had the full details.

No Astros players have reportedly been punished. It doesn’t appear that former Astros player Carlos Beltran, now the manager of the Mets, has been punished, either.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, meanwhile, is expected to receive “harsh” punishment. He was a coach on the Astros in 2017.

The Astros won the World Series in 2017, beating the Dodgers. Houston lost to the Washington Nationals in the World Series in seven games this past season.


