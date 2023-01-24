Breaking: MLB Starting Pitcher Facing Troubling Allegations

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Mike Clevinger #52 of the San Diego Padres leaves the game during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, a troubling report emerged regarding former San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger.

The Athletic reported Clevinger is under investigation for alleged domestic violence and child abuse. In a comment to The Athletic, Olivia Finestead, the 24-year-old mother of Clevinger’s child, said she has been in contact with individuals from MLB’s Department of Investigations since this summer.

Finestead allegedly told investigators about incidents of physical, verbal and emotional abuse - including an incident from last June in which she claims Clevinger choked her.

Furthermore, she claims Clevinger slapped her in a hotel room when the team was playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also allegedly threw used chewing tobacco on their child.

Clevinger was a member of the Padres during the time of the allegations. After his contract was allowed to expire, he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox.

In a statement the White Sox claimed they did not know about the allegations.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the team said.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.