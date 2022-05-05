Breaking: MRI Results Are In For Gary Payton II

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

The MRI results are reportedly in for Golden State Warriors shooting guard Gary Payton II.

Payton II, the son of the legendary NBA guard, was injured on a controversial play in the first half of Game 2 in Memphis on Tuesday night. The shooting guard was hit by Dillon Brooks while going up for a dunk.

The Warriors were furious with the play, with head coach Steve Kerr calling it a dirty move.

Now, the Warriors are going to be without Payton II for at least a couple of weeks. The MRI results reportedly show a fractured elbow.

"MRI on Warriors guard Gary Payton II showed slight ligament damage along with his fractured left elbow. He will miss at least three weeks and has not ruled out a return in the NBA Finals," NBA insider Shams Charania reported.

Losing Payton is a tough blow for the Warriors, as he was one of their better perimeter defenders.

Many NBA fans are calling for a suspension for Brooks, who was hit with a flagrant foul for the play.

Game 3 is set for Saturday night.