Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffered Nasty Injury During Pro Bowl

The NFL has done everything in its power to make the Pro Bowl as injury-free as possible - even to the point of not making it an actual football game anymore. But that hasn't been enough to protect Myles Garrett.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cleveland Browns pass rusher is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe during today's Pro Bowl Games. The X-rays have since come back negative. However, Garrett had to limp off the field in Las Vegas.

The good news is that the injury doesn't sound bad enough to warrant any concerns for the Browns. The bad news is it happened during a meaningless exhibition "game."

As you might imagine, fans are fuming at this turn of events. Some believe that it will lead to the merciful end of the Pro Bowl while others think the NFL will overreact to it.

"The Pro Bowl is that Chinese weather balloon at this point. Just put it out of its misery. The teams with the worst 4 records should be playing in a tourney for the #1 pick, culminating in the "Toilet Bowl" today. Why can't we have that?" one user wrote.

"How u manage to get hurt playing flag football at the pro bowl Lmfao," wrote another.

"This pro bowl event is just silly . So a trip to Vegas for all. NFL making some money off the players. Players get hurt = cancel this event forever. Get well soon Myles!" a third wrote.

Hopefully Garrett is able to make a full recovery.