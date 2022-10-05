Breaking: NASCAR Announces Major Suspension Decision

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - APRIL 15: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Latte Ford, drives during first practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 15, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced a significant punishment for one of the top drivers in the sport.

The racing federation suspended and fined Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Chidlers. Harvick was also docked 100 points after the team allegedly modified a vendor-supplied body part.

"NASCAR has suspended Kevin Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers for four races, fined him $100K and docked Kevin Harvick and the team 100 points for modification of vendor-supplied body part that affects the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle. Harvick already as 16th in points," NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said.

It didn't take Harvick very long to react to the news on social media. He had just two words in response to the harsh penalty.

"Seems strange..." he said in the post.

The penalty came as a result of an "unapproved modification of a single-source part."

Harvick finished 29th in the race at YellaWood 500.