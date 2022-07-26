Breaking: NASCAR Announces Massive Team Penalty Decision

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR levied a hefty punishment to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team.

"NASCAR officials issued an L2-level penalty to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team on Tuesday, penalizing the team 100 driver points and 100 owner points following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway," NASCAR said in a statement.

But that's not all. Crew chief Blake Harris also received a significant suspension and fine. Michael McDowell, the driver, will be penalized if he wins one of the next five races.

"Crew chief Blake Harris has additionally been fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four NASCAR Cup Series championship points events," the statement said. "If driver Michael McDowell and the team win one of the five remaining races in the regular season and/or qualifies for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the team will also be docked 10 playoff points."

McDowell was credited with a sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway following the disqualifications of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. However, McDowell’s car was randomly selected by the sanctioning body to be taken back to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection.

