Breaking: NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Major Crash

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Action Industries Chevrolet, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, leads the field on a pace lap prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The culprit in a major pileup that took place at a recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race was just hit with a pretty significant penalty for his actions.

During Saturday's Henry 180 at Road America, Noah Gragson slammed his car into Sage Karam. His actions forced numerous drivers behind him into split-second decisions, creating a domino effect of crashes and a pileup.

For his actions, Gragson has been penalized 30 points in the Drivers' championship. He has also been fined $35,000.

As far as we're aware, there were no major injuries reported from the pileup. That might be why Gragson's actions didn't result in a race ban or worse.

Fans don't seem to like the punishment though and feel it's too lenient:

"A slap on the wrist for a guy with 2 wins already," one fan replied.

"Gragson has 2 race wins. He is locked in the Playoffs, so 30 points doesn’t mean anything except maybe 1 or 2 spots in the regular season standings, which accounts for what…maybe 2-4 playoff points at most?" wrote another.

"If they wanted to really get him where it hurt, they would have docked 5 playoff points," a third fan suggested.

Noah Gragson currently sits in fourth place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series rankings. That deduction isn't likely to change his ranking and he's already qualified for the playoffs.

What do you think about the punishment?