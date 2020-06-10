Breaking: NASCAR Makes Decision On Confederate Flags

NASCAR has officially made a decision on the use of Confederate flags at racing events following a statement by driver Bubba Wallace.

Wallace, who is black, recently said that Confederate flags should not be allowed to be flown at NASCAR events.

“My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” Wallace told CNN on Monday. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Wallace, who drives for Richard Petty Motorsports, knows that his comment won’t sit well with some people. But he’s more than OK with that.

“There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it’s time for change,” he said. “We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR — we will have those conversations to remove those flags.”

NASCAR has listened to Wallace. They released an official statement on the Confederate flag on Wednesday afternoon.

“The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties,” the statement reads.

This is long overdue, but good for NASCAR.

Wallace, who drives the No. 43 car, has been very outspoken in the wake of nationwide protests against racial inequality.

He recently made a big change to his car design that will debut tonight:

NASCAR’s next race is tonight at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.