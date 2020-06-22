Breaking: NASCAR Says A Noose Was Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage

NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that an investigation is underway after a noose was found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top three series, prompted the sport to ban Confederate flags at all events. He’s been outspoken about racial injustices across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

The GEICO 500 was scheduled to take place in Alabama on Sunday, but it was delayed due to weather. This is the first race in the state since the Confederate flag ban. A group of Confederate flag protesters were spotted outside of the Talladega Superspeedway track on Sunday.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all,” NASCAR announced.

Yahoo! Sports had details on who might have had access to Wallace’s garage:

The infield area at Talladega was not open to any of the 5,000 fans able to attend the race delayed to Monday because of rain. Anyone with approved access to the garage would be someone with a NASCAR credential at the race for work-related reasons.

Wallace took to Twitter late on Sunday evening to address the incident. He called it a “despicable act of racism.”

Wallace reacted earlier this month to NASCAR’s Confederate flag banning.

“That was a huge, pivotal moment for the sport. A lot of backlash, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one. That’s what the real mission is here. So, I’m excited about that,” Wallace told FOX Sports.

Clearly, there are still some who are not happy with the sport’s decision. But hopefully Wallace has the support of those who matter most.

NASCAR’s GEICO 500 is set to begin on Monday at 3 p.m. E.T.