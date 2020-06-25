Breaking: NASCAR Releases Photo Of Noose In Bubba Wallace’s Garage

NASCAR released on Thursday afternoon a photo of the noose that was reportedly acting as a garage door pull in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega.

The FBI announced on Tuesday that no hate crime was found to be committed against Wallace, the sport’s only Black driver at the top level. NASCAR had announced on Sunday night that a noose was found by a member of Wallace’s team. An investigation took place, but the FBI determined that the noose/garage door pull had actually been there since late 2019.

“On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway,” the statement said. “After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed.”

NASCAR has since released a photo of the noose/garage pull. It certainly looks like a noose, even if it was supposedly only serving as a garage door pull.

NASCAR just released a photo of the garage pull rope that was fashioned into a noose at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/gRAUAJoYv2 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2020

Wallace, 26, has spoken on multiple occasions about the noose and the findings of the investigation. He said he’s relieved by the findings, but added that he’s never seen something like that in a garage before.

“From the evidence that we have, that I have, it’s a straight-up noose,” Wallace said on CNN. “The FBI has stated it was a noose over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose. I can confirm that I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car around my pit crew guys, to confirm that it was a noose.”

It’s important to know that Wallace is not the person who found the noose, nor is he the person that reported it. And, based on the photo above, it’s understandable that someone on Wallace’s team would at first think it was a noose directed at Wallace.

NASCAR’s next race is set for Sunday at Pocono Raceway. It will begin at 12:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX Sports 1.