Breaking: Nathaniel Hackett Lands NFL Job On Thursday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It didn't take long for former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to land a new gig.

Moments ago, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Jets are hiring Hackett as their offensive coordinator.

Hackett had a rough stint in Denver to say the least. He was fired after a 4-11 start.

Prior to becoming the head coach of the Broncos, Hackett was the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-2021. He was also the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars from 2016-2018.

This hire will almost certainly lead to speculation about the Jets' quarterback situation.

Hackett has a preexisting relationship with Aaron Rodgers due to their partnership in Green Bay. And even though the former MVP is under contract through the 2026 season, it sounds like a trade could come to fruition this offseason.

Oddly enough, Rodgers commented on the Jets' quarterback situation during his most recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I hope that whoever they decide to go with at coordinator can come in and work with him, and kind of breakdown a lot of the fundamentals for him and get him playing on time," Rodgers said when asked about Zach Wilson. "Because I think he's talented enough to have a long career in the league."

Perhaps Rodgers and Wilson will become teammates later this year.

For now, the Jets have to be pleased about hiring an experienced coach like Hackett for the 2023 season.