Breaking: NBA Announces 2 Replacement Players For All-Star Game

Two of the NBA’s biggest All-Star snubs will get their chance to take center stage in this year’s All-Star Weekend. With injuries to Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in each respective conference, Adam Silver has chosen two replacements.

Per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, “NBA commissioner Adam Silver has appointed Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has appointed Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 7, 2022

Both players have really come into their own this year. After a strong rookie campaign, LaMelo Ball has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in the NBA. And he’s one of only two players averaging 19/7/7 on better than 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray has really come into his own this season. The lengthy Spurs guard is the only player in the league averaging 19 points, nine dimes and two assists per. And he regularly excites with his ball-on-a-string handle and high-level defense.

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio.