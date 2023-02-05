Breaking: NBA Announces Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Punishments

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Members of the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves get into a scrum in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on February 03, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mo Bamba #11, Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic and Austin Rivers #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves were ejected from the game. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) David Berding/Getty Images

The NBA has announced significant punishments for both Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers.

Both Mamba and Rivers were involved in an old-school NBA altercation on Friday night.

The NBA is taking the matter very seriously.

Bamba is getting hit with a four-game suspension. Rivers is getting three games for his involvement.

"Orlando’s Mo Bamba has been suspended four games and Minnesota’s Austin Rivers has been suspended three games for their altercation Friday," said Shams Charania.

Here's a look at why Bamba and Rivers are getting hit with suspensions, in case you missed it:

The NBA is cracking down on fights.

It is highly likely both Mamba and Rivers appeal.