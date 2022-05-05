Breaking: NBA Decides On Punishment For Dillon Brooks

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks to pass the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks learned his punishment for what he did earlier this week.

The Grizzlies forward was ejected less than three minutes into Game 2 after he was called for a Flagrant 2. Brooks chased down Gary Payton II from behind and hit the Golden State Warriors point guard in the head while he was in the air.

Payton lost his balance in the air and fell awkwardly, fracturing his left elbow in the process. Earlier this afternoon, Brooks learned his punishment for his actions.

The NBA announced Brooks has been handed a one-game suspension and will miss Game 3.

Earlier this week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear he was not happy with the egregious foul.

"I don't know if it was intentional, but it was dirty," Kerr said. "There is a code. This code that players follow where you never put a guy's season or career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in midair and clubbing him across the head, ultimately fracturing Gary's elbow. He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code."

Game 3 tips off on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.