Breaking: NBA Decides On Punishment For Nikola Jokic

The NBA has decided its punishment for reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic following his hit on Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris on Monday night.

The league has suspended Jokic one game for his role in last night’s scuffle. Morris, who delivered the first shot, has been fined $50,000.

Late in the fourth quarter of 111-94 contest in favor of the Nuggets, Morris delivered a hit on Jokic as he took the ball up the court. After the veteran Heat forward turned his back to walk away, the 6-foot-11 Denver forward sent him flying with a massive shot to the back.

Jokic lays out Markieff Morris from behind 😮 (via @BallySportsFL)pic.twitter.com/qclzVQVwO2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 9, 2021

Unsurprisingly, this altercation has resulting in a budding rivalry between the Nuggets and Heat.

After the game, several Heat players were seen waiting outside of the Denver locker room before they were dispersed by security. The altercation has also made its way to Twitter as Marqieff’s twin brother, Marcus, and the “Jokic Brothers” (Nemanja and Strahinja) have since exchanged a few digital blows.

Luckily for NBA fans, these two teams will face off yet again in just a few weeks as the Nuggets head to Miami on Nov. 29.

Jokic, who’s averaging 25.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, will miss tomorrow night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.